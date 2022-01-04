Packaging scam hitting consumers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS is on your side to warn about a fake tracking code sent to consumers asking for personal information.

People have received messages regarding a fake package tracker. It asks consumers to click a link to confirm information, including the shipping address and payment preferences. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says the messages look legitimate, but say you should never click a link or call back a number from an unexpected delivery notice.

If you get the fake message, or any other suspicious messages, you can report them to the FCC Consumer Complaint Center.

