One local gym has options for fitness enthusiasts returning to the gym, while the pandemic stalls others away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The pandemic is stalling some fitness enthusiasts hoping to achieve their New Years resolutions.

According to an American College of Sports Medicine survey, people are preferring to work out at home, rather than attend group training at a gym facility.

Members at Genesis Health Clubs are pumping their way back to the gym, but with caution.

As we enter 2022, the fitness world continues to feel the pandemic effects. “I’m always worried about the pandemic because there are many things going on with it,” Ellie Noble, Genesis member said. “The gym is kind of one of those things that everybody’s at and everybody touches which could be kind of worrisome.”

“It may have slowed some people down,” Airrion Mann, Fitness Manager of Genesis Health Clubs agreed that the pandemic is affecting the traffic. “But, I think we’re still having a good turnout.”

The Genesis Fitness Manager Airrion Mann says they usually see an uptick in traffic around this time of year, and they continue looking for alternative ways to invite new members in to feel safe, “we have group fitness classes, we also have virtual training for members that are on able to make it to the gym.”

Some gym members say they’re still mindful, “I’m a boosted first of all. Second of all, you got to live your life and I think the science is pretty clear that the healthier you are,” Rich Eckert explained.

“The better you are to withstand the covid infection so I’m gonna go with being healthy and a lot of cardio, keeping my lunges healthy, and then trust vaccines,” Eckert added.

Noble says she feels comfortable going to the gym, because “Genesis does a nice job of keeping it clean so I feel pretty comfortable here.”

Mann assures that members shouldn’t worry. “cleaning crews in once a night yes we keep a high standard of cleanliness.”

“We encourage each member to spray their machines and wipe them down at the end of their and when they finish using them to get it ready for the next person,” Mann said.

Genesis says they have options to help people achieve their goals. “we run specials to get new members. We also offer him fitness sessions with a personal trainer so that would help them adhere to the program and get some knowledge on what they need help them set their goals and find the best way to help them achieve it,” Mann said.

Genesis Health Clubs does not have a mask requirement, it is optional.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.