New Year’s Resolution: AAA urges drivers to lock cars to prevent theft

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA has encouraged Kansas drivers to make a New Year’s resolution which will save them time, money and heartache with little effort on their part.

Given that, nationwide, 2020 saw the most vehicle thefts in over a decade and given that the trend continued through 2021, AAA said it has encouraged vehicle owners to start the New Year with a resolution to always lock up their vehicles and take the keys.

“There could not be a resolution that takes less time and effort and yet the savings could be dramatic,” says Gary Tomes, spokesperson for AAA Insurance in Kansas. “More often than not, vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Lock your car, take your keys and take that opportunity away.”

According to the latest statistics provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 9,500 Kansans reported stolen vehicles in 2020. Kansas also saw a nearly 15% increase in stolen vehicles in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The top stolen vehicles in Kansas are as follows:

Ford pickup - full size Chevrolet pickup - full size Dodge pickup - full size Honda Accord Honda Civic GMC pickup - full size Toyota Camry Nissan Altima Ford Fusion Chevrolet Impala

“We are happy to help clients recover their losses but we’d be even happier if they could help them to avoid the harrowing experience of having their vehicle stolen in the first place by simply removing the keys,” AAA Insurance’s Tomes said.

AAA said the average claim nationwide on stolen vehicles in 2020 was nearly $7,500 per vehicle, which is not always covered by insurance.

“Only comprehensive Insurance policies cover stolen cars,” Tomes said. “AAA encourages vehicle owners to review their policies with their advisors to make sure they are covered.”

Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, however, AAA said coverage against theft (comprehensive coverage) is optional.

AAA said to use the following tips to protect against car theft:

Never leave a vehicle running with keys in it.

Never leave keys in the vehicle - the convenient ‘keyless’ feature is not only convenient for the car owner, but it is also convenient for the thief who can steal the car with the touch of a button.

Lock the car - even without the keys, thieves are more likely to steal a car if it is left unlocked.

Park the vehicle in a garage or well-lit area - at home, at the mall or on the road, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable to the public.

Keep valuables out of sight.

For more information about insurance coverage and AAA, click HERE.

