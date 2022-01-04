A Manhattan animal shelter reopens after it closed due to COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s T-Russel Reitz animal shelter has reopened following COVID related shutdown.

The shelter closed to the public Dec. 22nd, when an employee tested positive.

The shelter continued internal operations and caring for animals, but followed guidelines for staff to isolate and test as necessary.

The shelter reopened Monday, Jan. 3 and has resumed adoptions and surrenders.

Manhattan animal shelter closes due to COVID-19 WIBW's report from Dec. 22

