A Manhattan animal shelter reopens after it closed due to COVID
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s T-Russel Reitz animal shelter has reopened following COVID related shutdown.
The shelter closed to the public Dec. 22nd, when an employee tested positive.
The shelter continued internal operations and caring for animals, but followed guidelines for staff to isolate and test as necessary.
The shelter reopened Monday, Jan. 3 and has resumed adoptions and surrenders.
