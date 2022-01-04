Man charged with kidnapping, second-degree murder escapes state psychiatric hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder walked away from a state psychiatric institution on Monday night.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Isaac Nathaniel Watts, a 43-year-old patient on a court-ordered Care and Treatment Order through Pawnee Co., and a hold order from Grant Co., walked away from Larned State Hospital on Monday night, Jan. 3.

KDOC said Watts is currently considered absent without leave.

Watts was charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder and was being held in the hospital’s crisis stabilization unit.

KDOC said the inmate was seen on video walking out of the CSU around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3 and was wearing multiple layers of clothing, including blue jeans and a state-issued jean jacket.

The Department said Watts’ absence violates the court-ordered hold, which makes this a criminal investigation led by the Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the LSH Special Investigator.

“I have been in constant contact with the superintendent and leadership team at Larned and am monitoring the progress of the situation each moment,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said. “We are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure Mr. Watts is detained without delay or incident”

Watts has been described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 161 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a cross on his upper right arm, a spider on his abdomen, a “Tiki” figure on his upper left arm, an owl and roses on his left forearm, a bible and roses on his left upper back and a scorpion on his left calf.

The Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol have been notified of the situation.

KDOC said LSH and the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services are in full cooperation with the law enforcement investigation and new information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is the second time in about six months that a man being held at the Larned State Hospital has escaped.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.