Lyon Co. deputies look for information about Post Office vandalism

Lyon Co. authorities are searching for information about a possible suspect in the vandalism of...
Lyon Co. authorities are searching for information about a possible suspect in the vandalism of the Reading Post Office on Jan. 3, 2022.(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
READING, Kan. (WIBW) - After someone broke into and vandalized the Reading Post Office, Lyon Co. deputies now need help identifying the culprit.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it needs help to find the culprit who vandalized a post office.

After 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, the Sheriff’s Office said someone entered the Reading Post Office and vandalized the lobby. The culprit had destroyed boxes, signs and left trash throughout the lobby.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

