KDOT pleads with drivers to give snowplows room as winter storm brings accidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT has pleaded with drivers to give snowplows room to work as the recent winter weather brought several snowplow-vehicle accidents throughout the state, one of which ended fatally.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says several snowplows were hit throughout the state during the New Year’s snowstorm, like the one pictured in Kansas City.

KDOT said the crashes caused several injuries and one fatality. It said the plows also had to be put out of service for an extended period of time for repairs.

The Department said this is why it continually stresses to not crowd snowplows ahead of projected snowfall. Crews work to clear highways to keep roads safe, so it pleaded with drivers to give plows room to safely do their jobs.

KHP clears an accident near Salina when a Florida driver rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 on Jan. 1, 2022. (KHP)

