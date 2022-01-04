Advertisement

KDOT pleads with drivers to give snowplows room as winter storm brings accidents

The Kansas Department of Transportation has pleaded with drivers to give snowplows room to work...
The Kansas Department of Transportation has pleaded with drivers to give snowplows room to work after one crash ended fatally on Jan. 1, 2022.(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT has pleaded with drivers to give snowplows room to work as the recent winter weather brought several snowplow-vehicle accidents throughout the state, one of which ended fatally.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says several snowplows were hit throughout the state during the New Year’s snowstorm, like the one pictured in Kansas City.

KDOT said the crashes caused several injuries and one fatality. It said the plows also had to be put out of service for an extended period of time for repairs.

The Department said this is why it continually stresses to not crowd snowplows ahead of projected snowfall. Crews work to clear highways to keep roads safe, so it pleaded with drivers to give plows room to safely do their jobs.

KHP clears an accident near Salina when a Florida driver rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 on Jan....
KHP clears an accident near Salina when a Florida driver rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 on Jan. 1, 2022.(KHP)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall
(File)
Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases
Dustin Lewis
Topeka man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton
A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a...
Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges

Latest News

FILE - Sheriff
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office opens 2022 Citizen’s Academy applications after 2021 cancelation due to COVID
FILE - Larned State Hospital
Man charged with kidnapping, second-degree murder escapes state psychiatric hospital
FILE - Kansas Statehouse (AP)
Kansas collects over $890 million in taxes during December
Sens. Roger Marshall and Bill Cassidy make bets ahead of LSU-K-State Texas Bowl game on Jan. 4,...
Sen. Marshall bets on ‘Cats with Louisiana Sens. ahead of Texas Bowl