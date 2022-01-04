KDHE says Kansas sees a 54% increase in drug overdoses in just six months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas saw a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first six months of 2021.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the number Monday morning.

Kansas is seeing a surge in drug-related overdoses, it’s a problem seen nationwide.

“Everyone’s overdose deaths are increasing, the United States passed a 100,000 overdose death toll for the first time in history,” said Andree Swanson with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

One drug, in particular, is behind these cases.

“Fentanyl used in a medical facility is used for pain control for surgeries and it is also used as an end of life drug for cancer patients, it does not take much,” Swanson said.

Swanson says drug users are taking Fentanyl, often in counterfeit pills coming from south of the border.

“Drug traffickers don’t care about human life, it’s a business they are just in it to make money. What has happened is Fentanyl is so potent and so deadly that it takes so little to get that high and to get people addicted to it. So the Cartels have been producing more and more Fentanyl and have been putting it in counterfeit pills. They are telling people there are Percocet, oxycodone, and Xanax,” she said.

Swanson says gaining access to pills isn’t so hard anymore.

“Maybe you have a teen that has a little stress and going on social media and finding out that one of these emojis is going to take them to a drug trafficker. They will order a Xanax and will take maybe even half of it and they don’t have the tolerance for the drug and then they are overdosing and some of them are even dying.”

According to the DEA more than nine million counterfeit pills were seized in 2021, a deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.

