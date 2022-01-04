Kansas collects over $890 million in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas collected over $890 million in taxes during December 2021.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the tax collections for December 2021 totaled $890.3 million. She said that is $64.5 million, or 7.8%, more than the monthly estimate and is also a $120 million, or 15.6%, growth over the same month in 2020.

“Over the past three years my administration has taken steps to restore the Kansas economy, and that fiscal responsibility has paved the way to provide direct tax relief to Kansas taxpayers,” Gov. Kelly said. “That relief will come specifically through proposals like axing the food tax and offering a one-time $250 tax rebate for Kansas families.”

Kelly said individual income tax collections totaled $355.2 million, which is $35.2 million over the estimate. She said that is also $48.5 million, or 15.8%, more than the previous December.

Corporate income tax collections totaled $132 million, which is $22 million more than the estimate. Kelly said that is also $32.8 million, or 33.1%, more than the same month of the previous year.

Kelly said retail sales tax collections in December 2021 totaled $224.3 million, which is $4.3 million, or 2%, higher than the estimate and $22.4 million, or 11.1%, more than December 2020.

Lastly, the Kansas Governor said compensating use tax collections totaled $69.2 million, which is $2.2 million, or 3.3%, more than the estimate and $17 million, or 32.7%, more than the previous year.

