K-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players will miss game against Texas

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber yells to his players as they take on Nebraska during the...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber yells to his players as they take on Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. Kansas State defeated Nebraska 67-58. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber and seven players will miss Tuesday night’s game against #14 Texas due to COVID protocols.

Weber, along with sophomore Davion Bradford, sophomore Jordan Brooks, freshman Maximus Edwards, junior Kaosi Ezeagu, sophomore Trey Harris, freshman Logan Landers and junior Markquis Nowell will sit out.

That means eight players will be available: senior Mike McGuirl, sophomore Selton Miguel, junior Carlton Linguard, Jr., fifth-year senior Mark Smith, senior Drew Honas, sophomore Luke Kasubke, sophomore Nijel Pack and sophomore Ish Massoud.

Shane Southwell will serve as head coach in Weber’s absence.

The Big 12 requires teams to meet a threshold of six players and one coach before games are canceled or postponed.

