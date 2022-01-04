Independent security review opened at Larned State Hospital after two escaped convicts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An independent security review has been opened and accelerated at Larned State Hospital after two convicts escaped the premises in about six months.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says it has worked with the Correctional Leaders Association to get an independent firm to hold a comprehensive security review at Larned State Hospital.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly directed the Department to start the search for an external security firm to review LSH after John Colt escaped from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program in the summer of 2021.

With Tuesday’s report of escaped Isaac Watts, the review has been accelerated.

“This administration is taking action to identify and fix the flaws that allowed two dangerous residents to escape from a state-operated facility, to ensure that it does not happen again,” Gov. Kelly said. “At my directive, The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is working expeditiously to retain an independent, external organization to work with staff at the agency and at Larned State Hospital to perform a comprehensive review and produce recommendations to improve security and keep Kansans safe.”

KDADS said the Correctional Leaders Association is composed of correctional leaders of all U.S. state corrections agencies, Los Angeles County, the District of Columbia, New York City, Philadelphia, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines and any United States territory, possession, or commonwealth. It said CLA will help it quickly identify an external firm with the necessary experience in secure settings, civil commitment programs and the needs of patients with mental health needs.

“Once we have retained an external firm, we will work closely with them to diagnose the full scope of protocols for elopement responses and a review of staff culture including their experience with the policies and practice,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Across Kansas, our state-run facility staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and this security review will help support their mission.”

Once the proposal is finalized, KDADS said it anticipates the review will begin onsite in February 2022, with a written report with recommendations available by the end of March.

