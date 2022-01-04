Advertisement

Georgia man seriously injured in rollover crash in Riley County

A 25-year-old Georgia man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday...
A 25-year-old Georgia man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday morning on K-177 highway about four miles south of Manhattan in Riley County, authorities said.(File graphic)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Georgia man suffered serious injures in a rollover crash Monday morning in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a .m. Monday on K-177 highway, about four miles south of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle was southbound on K-177 when it drove into the west ditch, went airborne for 100 feet, then rolled end-over-end.

The Hyundai came to rest on its side facing south.

The driver, Michael Undray Powell, 25, of Cataula, Ga., was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol said Powell, who was alone in the SUV, was wearing his seat belt.

