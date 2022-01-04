Advertisement

Fort Riley reinstates mask requirement

Fort Riley has re-instituted a mask requirement on-post through at least Jan. 17, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has reinstated mask requirements on the posts - for at least a couple weeks.

A news release from 1st Infantry Divisions everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in all indoor spaces on the installation, as well as outdoor spaces where they are not able to stay six feet apart from others. Exceptions include being alone in an office with doors closes, when eating and drinking, for identification purposes, and to accommodate a person with a disability.

The order also requires masks when in a vehicle with people outside a person’s immediate household, and at all fitness centers.

The 1st Infantry Division says the order will be reassessed January 17th.

The increased precautions come as Kansas and the nation report an increase in COVID cases.

