Advertisement

For second time since mid-December, same house in south Topeka catches fire

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Tuesday at 3847 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Tuesday at 3847 S.W. Topeka Blvd.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time since mid-December, the same house in south Topeka caught fire early Tuesday.

The most recent blaze was reported a 12t:31 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant house 3847 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Authorities said the house was vacant and that it appeared “squatters” -- or unauthorized individuals -- had been staying there.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews found the house was fully involved in flames early Tuesday when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters began a defensive fire attack, Harrison said, and were able to keep the blaze confined to the house where it started.

A search of the house revealed “squatter conditions” and that it was vacant, Harrison said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

In the previous intentionally set fire on Dec. 19, officials estimated damage to the house at $20,000.

Topeka Fire Department officials said there was a $0 property loss associated with Tuesday morning’s blaze.

Officials said the reason for the zero dollar-loss in Tuesday’s blaze was because the house was substantially damaged in a previous fire and was ruled a total loss at that time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall
(File)
Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases
Dustin Lewis
Topeka man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton
A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a...
Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges

Latest News

A 25-year-old Georgia man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday...
Georgia man seriously injured in rollover crash in Riley County
A Topeka man and Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday...
Topeka man, Lawrence woman seriously injured Monday in turnpike crash in Douglas County
A woman was killed early Monday when the car she was driving hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle...
Woman killed Monday after car hits unoccupied vehicle on I-70 near Bonner Springs
Police respond to incident early Tuesday in southwest Topeka