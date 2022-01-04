For second time since mid-December, same house in south Topeka catches fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time since mid-December, the same house in south Topeka caught fire early Tuesday.

The most recent blaze was reported a 12t:31 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant house 3847 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Authorities said the house was vacant and that it appeared “squatters” -- or unauthorized individuals -- had been staying there.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews found the house was fully involved in flames early Tuesday when they arrived on the scene.

Firefighters began a defensive fire attack, Harrison said, and were able to keep the blaze confined to the house where it started.

A search of the house revealed “squatter conditions” and that it was vacant, Harrison said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

In the previous intentionally set fire on Dec. 19, officials estimated damage to the house at $20,000.

Topeka Fire Department officials said there was a $0 property loss associated with Tuesday morning’s blaze.

Officials said the reason for the zero dollar-loss in Tuesday’s blaze was because the house was substantially damaged in a previous fire and was ruled a total loss at that time.

