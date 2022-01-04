Advertisement

Emporia based disc golf company announces major player signings

Dynamic Discs signs two major disc golf players to its team.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disc golf company based out of Emporia announced two major player signings this week.

Professional athletes, Kona Panis and Ricky Wysocki, are joining the Dynamic Discs team.

Dynamic Discs was started in March 2005 by Jeremy Rusco, an Emporia State University student at the time.

It began as an internet and eBay based online disc golf store specializing in custom discs and apparel. Over the years, the company has grown and now has over 100 sponsored players.

According to the UltiWorld Disc Golf website, Panis’ four-year deal with Dynamic Discs is worth $500,000. That is tied for the largest Female Professional Open contract in disc golf history.

She talked Tuesday about why she made the move. “At the end of the day I saw Dynamic Discs as the one I wanted to be with because I knew that they would promote me how I felt I deserved to be promoted and represented.”

Wysocki was signed on a four-year $4 million deal. He is a former two-time world champion and one of the sports top-rated men’s competitor’s.

“Obviously the money is great and that’s something I am thankful for no matter what, but the fact that Dynamic see’s my value in other ways too, like coming out with my own line of discs and backing my foundation, there is just a lot of stuff that Dynamic is supporting me with,” he said.

Both athletes said the announcement of these historic contracts help to “validate” the sport of disc golf.

You can watch the full press conference from today on the Dynamic Discs YouTube channel.

