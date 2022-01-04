Advertisement

Drivers alerted to be aware of sign replacements along I-70 in Topeka

FILE - KDOT crews installing new signs over I-70
FILE - KDOT crews installing new signs over I-70(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Jan. 4, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those driving along I-70 through Topeka on Wednesday morning have been alerted of possible traffic jams as updated signs are replaced.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says contractors will replace overhead signs on I-70 in Topeka from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, weather allowing.

KDOT said the left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70 will be closed from SE Rice Rd. to SE Croco Rd. and drivers should’ve prepared for slow-moving traffic.

The Department said the new signs have updated reflectivity to ensure visibility at night and the sizing has been adjusted. When a sign comes to the end of its life, it said they are scheduled to be replaced and updated to meet current federal standards.

Collins & Hermann, Inc., of St. Louis, Mo., has been selected as the prime contractor on this project.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date on all KDOT construction projects, click HERE.

