Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office opens 2022 Citizen’s Academy applications after 2021 cancelation due to COVID

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After it was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2021, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened applications for the 2022 Citizen’s Academy.

Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister and Undersheriff Stacy Simmons say they are excited to announce applications for the 2022 Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy have opened. This is the first year the Citizen’s Academy has returned since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in 2021.

“The Sheriff’s Office has had a longstanding goal of providing this academy for our residents to both allow us to connect with community members and provide public awareness about the essential role of this agency in serving everyone,” Armbrister said. “We are excited to get back to offering this academy, and we are hopeful we will have a great pool of applicants who are interested in learning more about the work our deputies, corrections officers and civilian staff do every day.”

The Sheriff’s office said the 7-week program starts April 14 and will run through May. Participants will meet Thursdays and two full Saturdays.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the program is meant to give participants a working knowledge of the duties and responsibilities of the Sheriffs’ Office, including tours and an overview of the Corrections and Operations Divisions, as well as lessons on driving skills, car-stop techniques, field sobriety testing, building searches, defensive tactics and use of force.

Applicants are required to be residents of Douglas Co. and 18-years or older. The Sheriff’s Office said the class will follow public health guidelines and recommendations due to COVID-19.

Online applications are available HERE and will be open until Feb. 28.

For questions about the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy, call 785-841-0007.

