Annual state business poll finds leaders concerned of workforce, taxes headed into 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber’s annual business leaders poll has found most are concerned about workforce availability and high taxes headed into the new year.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the Kansas Chamber says the 17th Annual Business Leader Poll found that after almost 2 years of COVID-19, the Sunflower State’s business community is largely back to normal - but is still struggling with the quality of the state’s workforce.

“Each year the Kansas Chamber asks business leaders from across the state to name the most important issues they face. This year’s poll found concerns about the Kansas workforce are skyrocketing,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “Kansas job creators are looking for leadership and solutions to our state’s workforce challenges. While more than a third plan to increase their staffs during the next year, business leaders believe the quality of the state’s workforce is the top issue they face. 44% are unsatisfied with the available workforce which leads to a 10% decrease in those who are satisfied with public education.”

Cobb said the overwhelming majority believe workforce development projects are important, especially those which offer work-based learning opportunities like internships and apprenticeships. He said 60% reported concerns about finding employees with soft skills and 28% worried about finding employees with technical skills or higher education degrees needed in the company.

The Chamber said it commissions Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates each year to conduct a scientific poll of 300 business leaders in Kansas to gauge their thoughts and concerns about the state’s business and political climates.

Among traditional business profitability concerns, the Chamber said taxes remain the top issue.

“We found tax sensitivity is really trending up,” said CHS President Pat McFerron. “Unemployment compensation concerns climbed into double-digits for the first time as an issue for business profitability because it is seen as a hindrance to people entering the workforce. Limiting the growth of government also is higher than ever and energy costs are the highest since 2013. Ultimately, however, these are all dwarfed by concerns about taxation.”

McFerron said more residents have a desire for limited government, especially related to COVID-19. He said the impact of the pandemic was the most intense business issue in the 2021 poll.

“The debate about how state government should act to get the economy growing has shifted dramatically. In 2020, it was all about either instituting or not instituting restrictions. This year the message is clear. Businesses do not want government in the middle of their relationships with their employees as they continue to work to navigate the virus’ ongoing impact,” said McFerron. “Today we have many more interested in getting government out of the process. These are generally very anti-government sentiments. Less than 1% asked for more stimulus spending.”

The Chamber also said 81% of Kansas business leaders believe the state should cut spending rather than raise taxes and 73% believe lower taxes would help the state’s economy.

The poll found 57% of Kansas business leaders believe it is more important to improve student performance rather than to increase school funding. It said 57% of respondents also said they do not believe the state has the best business climate when compared to other states.

Lastly, the Chamber said 62% of Kansas business leaders believe they pay too much in taxes while 5% said they think they should pay more.

“Hearing directly from Kansas business leaders is vital to the economic growth of our state. It provides the Kansas Chamber a clear understanding of the challenges their companies face on a year-by-year basis,” said Cobb. “We use their input to help determine the issues and policies important to the state’s business community and then share those priorities through our legislative agenda. It is our hope the governor and state lawmakers keep these poll findings in mind as they consider the many important decisions they will make during the 2022 legislative session.”

The Chamber said CHS has conducted the state’s business poll since 2004. The businesses which participated reflect company sizes and industry sectors that make up the Kansas business community according to Dun and Bradstreet and are not necessarily members of the Kansas Chamber.

To read the full 2022 Business Leader Poll, click HERE.

