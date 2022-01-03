West Ridge buyer talks plans for mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS recently learned the buyer of Topeka’s West Ridge Mall to be Long Island-based Kohan Retail Investment Group.

Mike Kohan, the company’s CEO spoke exclusively with 13 NEWS about the future he envisions for West Ridge.

Kohan said his goal is to connect the Topeka community with West Ridge Mall.

“I know the mall is very important and dear to the community and we want to have an even better connection to this community,” he said.

“Some malls have felt disconnected with communities, meaning, not letting those community people come in and start a local business or anything else.”

The company’s portfolio is filled with malls Kohan plans to revitalize.

With West Ridge, Kohan plans to reach out to restaurant and food vendors, local merchants and look for entertainment and activity-based opportunities.

“We’re obviously not going to sign them up something long term, whatever they feel comfortable with because obviously business these days post-COVID it’s not easy.”

He said the company’s handling of the pandemic so far ensures it is in a good place to purchase West Ridge.

“We don’t have to challenge it right now because when it happened in 2020, it was new to us, we had to close the malls for three months, let the staff go and it was not a pretty situation,” he said.

“But now we know how to deal with a situation like this, we offer masks in malls we offer testing in some malls and we have to just combat it the way the governments do I mean, what else can we do?”

While the business’ headquarters is 1,100 miles from Topeka, he said not being a large corporation helps them respond quickly to issues.

“We are not institutional, we are hands-on, I can have someone in a mall in five to six hours or half a day if an HVAC’s broken,” he said.

“Everything’s in-house for us so that’s what drives us to make these malls much faster, more speed rather than wait until we get approval with plans, wait until we get approval with leases that’s not going to happen with us.”

Kohan admits that not every mall he has worked with has had a smooth revamp process but he said the company’s grown from its past mistakes.

“For the past twenty years, obviously, we’ve had some problems performing, and those problems those issues went away because we updated ourselves we brought people who are more qualified and that’s why we don’t have those problems today,” he said.

“It’d be different if you asked me three years ago, it’d be different because I didn’t have as much of a qualified staff as I have now, I’m not trying to make excuses for those problems I’ve had I’m taking responsibility for those past mistakes, you learn from those mistakes you try to correct your mistakes day by day.

He wants the community to trust the company.

“I understand it’s hard to believe with someone hundreds of miles away to pay attention but we will pay that attention,” he said.

“We want to make sure someone will be there to take care of the problems.”

Kohan said he will address complaints current tenants have about lease rates upon closing.

The closing of the sale is to be finalized January 18th.

