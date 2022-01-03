Advertisement

Washburn MBB hosts winter clinic for 150 young hoopers

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Future Ichabods brought in the New Year sharpening their skills in Lee Arena at Washburn men’s basketball’s winter clinic.

Roughly 150 campers attended Monday to work on their skills, learn fundamentals and have some fun with Washburn players and coaches.

”I got a lot better at crossovers, and I got a lot better at between the legs,” camper Jack Williamson said.

“I get to be with really good basketball players and play with them,” Henry McGuire added.

The clinic was open to boys and girls in second through seventh grade.

“We love having the kids in the gym,” head coach Brett Ballard said. “We feed off of their energy. To see them get better, put a smile on their face, it’s fun for the campers, but I think our players get a lot out of that, too.”

Washburn returns to action Thursday night, hosting Northwest Missouri State.

