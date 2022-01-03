Two cats die in early-morning trailer fire in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cats died in a camper-trailer fire early Monday on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. in a camper-trailer parked between a couple of houses in the 100 block of N.W. Buchanan Street in the Ward-Meade neighborhood of west-central Topeka. The location was immediately south of Interstate 70.

A man who said he owned the trailer told 13 NEWS that he had left for a short period of time and that a lighted candle had been left in the trailer.

When he returned, he said, he found the trailer had caught fire, possibly because one of the cats had knocked over the candle.

Topeka Fire Department crews were able to keep the blaze confined to the trailer and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

No injuries to people were reported.

However, both cats that were in the trailer died in the fire, officials said.

The trailer sustained substantial damage in the fire, as smoke poured out of it for nearly an hour.

Topeka fire officials said at the scene that the blaze had been determined to be accidental in nature.

An estimated dollar loss associated with the fire wasn’t immediately available.

