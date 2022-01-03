Advertisement

Two cats die in early-morning trailer fire in west Topeka

Crews battled a camper-trailer fire early Monday in the 100 block of N.W. Buchanan Street in...
Crews battled a camper-trailer fire early Monday in the 100 block of N.W. Buchanan Street in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cats died in a camper-trailer fire early Monday on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. in a camper-trailer parked between a couple of houses in the 100 block of N.W. Buchanan Street in the Ward-Meade neighborhood of west-central Topeka. The location was immediately south of Interstate 70.

A man who said he owned the trailer told 13 NEWS that he had left for a short period of time and that a lighted candle had been left in the trailer.

When he returned, he said, he found the trailer had caught fire, possibly because one of the cats had knocked over the candle.

Topeka Fire Department crews were able to keep the blaze confined to the trailer and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

No injuries to people were reported.

However, both cats that were in the trailer died in the fire, officials said.

The trailer sustained substantial damage in the fire, as smoke poured out of it for nearly an hour.

Topeka fire officials said at the scene that the blaze had been determined to be accidental in nature.

An estimated dollar loss associated with the fire wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022

Latest News

One person was seriously injured in a fire Sunday night in the 1200 block of N.E. Forest Avenue...
One person critically injured in Sunday night fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
On January 2nd, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task...
Topeka Man Arrested on Multiple Drug & Firearm Charges
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
A Topeka yoga spot helps people start on their New Year’s resolutions