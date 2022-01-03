Two Arrested on Meth Charges North of Holton

Jackson County, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday, January 1st, at about 8:45, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a vehicle Northbound on U75 Highway and Columbine Drive for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, police found a quantity of methamphetamine and a hallucinogenic drug in the vehicle.

Forty year old, Jessica Lynn Andrews, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

Thirty six year old, Russell Washington IV, of Axtell, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Washington IV also had several outstanding warrants from Marshall County, Shawnee County, and the Topeka Police Department.

