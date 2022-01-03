Advertisement

Trump endorses AG Derek Schmidt for Kansas Governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt received the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt received the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump Monday in his bid for Kansas Governor.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former President Donald Trump is casting his support behind Derek Schmidt in the race for Kansas Governor.

The 45th President of the United States released the following statement Monday morning:

“Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice. Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

President Donald J. Trump

Schmidt, who is the presumed Republican candidate for Governor, announced in March of 2021 his intention to unseat current Gov. Laura Kelly.

Schmidt has also received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in September of 2021 after former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer dropped out of the race.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton

Latest News

One critically injured in house fire in Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka
Midday in Kansas
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during...
Topeka High alum Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
Three positons at the city of Topeka are being eliminated as a result of cost-cutting measures...
New program offers 100% forgiveness to Topekans with city rehab loans