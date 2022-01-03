Topeka records second warmest December on record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weather records have been kept with the Topeka National Weather Service since 1887 and December 2021 was one for the books. Last month will go down as the second warmest December in Topeka’s recorded weather history. The average temperature, which is the average between the high and low temperatures, for Topeka during last December was 43.1 degrees, that’s 9.2 degrees warmer than our normal of 33.9 degrees.

Within December 2021 lies three daily high records. December 15th ranks as the second warmest December day ever to be recorded at 76 degrees. Other daily high records were on December 2nd at 72 degrees and on Christmas Eve at 74 degrees with an overall average high temperature of 56.5 degrees.

Topeka wasn’t the only warm city in Northeast Kansas. Concordia also experienced record breaking December heat reaching 76 degrees on the 2nd and the 15th.

And if you thought things were dry, you’d be right. Last December was also the 8th driest December on record. Topeka measured just 0.11″ of rain last month. Believe it or not, that total comes from two different days, December 15th and December 28th. Our normal precipitation for December is 1.49″ of rain with an average of 4.1″ of snowfall too. We saw no snow in Topeka last December. In fact, it’s been since November 11th that we’ve measured at least 0.25″ of rainfall in one day, 54 days ago.

January 2022 is setting up to be a different story with two arctic blasts in the first week and 1.3″ of snowfall from the 1st. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting slightly below normal temperatures and average precipitation for January to start off the new year.

