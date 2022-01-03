Advertisement

Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges

A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a...
A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st.(Jackson Co.)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old, Shaye Anthony Griffin, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of a depressant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Griffin was later booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022
KHP clears an accident near Salina when a Florida driver rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 on Jan....
Florida driver taken to hospital after hitting snowplow in central Kan.

Latest News

KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
A Topeka yoga spot helps people start on their New Year’s resolutions
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, January 2, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, January 2, 2021