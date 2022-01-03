Topeka Man Behind Bars for Meth & Drug Charges
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old, Shaye Anthony Griffin, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of a depressant, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Griffin was later booked into the Jackson County Jail.
