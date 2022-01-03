Advertisement

Topeka Man Arrested on Multiple Drug & Firearm Charges

On January 2nd, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3700 Block of S.E. 30th Terrace, in relation to an ongoing investigation.(VNL)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 2nd, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3700 Block of S.E. 30th Terrace, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search warrant, officers found marijuana, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Twenty-two-year-old, Dustin Lewis, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of depressants with the intent of distribution, and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007.

