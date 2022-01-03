Topeka High alum Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High standout Ky Thomas will transfer from the University of Minnesota.

Thomas, who just finished his redshirt freshman season, announced the news on Twitter Monday.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and The University Of Minnesota,” he wrote.

Thomas was recently named the Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game. He rushed for 144 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown in Minnesota’s 18-6 win over West Virginia.

The former Trojan finished the season with 680 yards on 145 carries and 5 touchdowns.

