Advertisement

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden’s Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022
KHP clears an accident near Salina when a Florida driver rear-ended a snowplow on I-135 on Jan....
Florida driver taken to hospital after hitting snowplow in central Kan.

Latest News

KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
A Topeka yoga spot helps people start on their New Year’s resolutions
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine