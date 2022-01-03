One person critically injured in Sunday night fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was critically injured in a Sunday night house fire in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. at a house at 1228 N.E. Forest Ave.

One person was rescued from the house and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries officials said.

According to Topeka fire officials, first-arriving crews found light smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters searching the residence found one person who was inside the house.

That person was rescued from the house and transported by American Medical Respponse ambulance to a Topeka hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it confined to the room where it started.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not associated with improper disposal of smoking materials.

The estimated dollar loss was $600, which included $500 in damage to the structure and $100 to its contents.

Fire officials said working smoke detectors weren’t present within the house.

