Advertisement

One person critically injured in Sunday night fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

One person was seriously injured in a fire Sunday night in the 1200 block of N.E. Forest Avenue...
One person was seriously injured in a fire Sunday night in the 1200 block of N.E. Forest Avenue in the Oakland neighorhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was critically injured in a Sunday night house fire in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m. at a house at 1228 N.E. Forest Ave.

One person was rescued from the house and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries officials said.

According to Topeka fire officials, first-arriving crews found light smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters searching the residence found one person who was inside the house.

That person was rescued from the house and transported by American Medical Respponse ambulance to a Topeka hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it confined to the room where it started.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental and more likely than not associated with improper disposal of smoking materials.

The estimated dollar loss was $600, which included $500 in damage to the structure and $100 to its contents.

Fire officials said working smoke detectors weren’t present within the house.

Check wibw.com for more information on this story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022

Latest News

Crews battled a camper-trailer fire early Monday in the 100 block of N.W. Buchanan Street in...
Two cats die in early-morning trailer fire in west Topeka
On January 2nd, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task...
Topeka Man Arrested on Multiple Drug & Firearm Charges
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways
Topeka Yoga Network helps people get started on their New Year's resolutions
A Topeka yoga spot helps people start on their New Year’s resolutions