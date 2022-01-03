New program offers 100% forgiveness to Topekans with city rehab loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hopes a new lien release program will help residents spruce up their properties.

City officials announced Monday the creation of the Lien Release Program.

The program effects residents who have a current lien with the City of Topeka’s Housing Services Division.

The city has granted thousands of rehabilitation loans to residents over the past 40 years. A lien was then placed on the property, and over time partial forgiveness of the loan was given.

With the new program, city officials say 100% of the loan any resident might have taken with the City of Topeka’s Housing Services Division will be forgiven if the homeowner says at the residence for at least five years.

According to a news release, the City of Topeka says 80 liens have already been released, putting nearly $300,000 back into low-income households.

“By removing the lien on the property, we’re allowing people to be able to make improvements to their property by using their own funds. This was something we had been looking at for some time, and I’m excited to have it come to fruition,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services.

The program is for those with current liens with the City’s Housing Services Division only, and officials say the new policy will apply to future rehabilitation loans.

For more information contact the Housing Services Division at 785-368-3711.

