Monday forecast: Brief warm up to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a frigid morning to begin the week, temperatures will be able to get above freezing today and tomorrow. Highs will depend on how much snowpack is in your area. This means highs could stay in the 30s and 40s today but there may be spots that get in the 50s tomorrow.

The main hazards this week will be a chance of snow Wednesday night where a couple inches are possible. There won’t be any other precipitation type other than snow so other than possible dry air limiting snowfall totals this will be an easier storm system to predict than the New Year’s snow storm. We’ll have a preliminary forecast with how much snow to expect tomorrow.

The cold arrives before the snow on Wednesday where highs will be stuck in the 20s and highs remain in the 20s and even teens through Friday. Wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the -10 to -20 range.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds S 5-10 mph, gusts may reach 20 mph for some areas after midnight.

Tomorrow: Some high clouds in the morning otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night will bring a strong cold front through where highs will be stuck in the 20s on Wednesday with the snow chance Wednesday night. We’ll be monitoring the timing of this snow throughout the week to see what impacts any snow will have before sunset Wednesday or after sunrise Thursday.

In the mean time temperatures remain cold to end the week with a brief warm-up Saturday before another (dry) cold front brings a cool down for Sunday.

Taking Action:

While a brief warm-up (above freezing) is expected for highs today and tomorrow, get ready for another round of frigid temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Wind chills likely between -10 to -20 Thursday and Friday morning’s and stuck in the single digits above zero on Thursday.

Snow is looking likely Wednesday night where a couple inches are possible. This will impact Thursday morning’s commute. We’ll have a preliminary forecast tomorrow but as of now be ready for a couple inches.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.