MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s first baby of the New Year arrived on Sunday.

Stetson Wayne Bayes arrived Sunday, January 2nd at 1:52 p.m. at Ascension Via Christi.

Stetson weighed 6lb 12oz and came in at 19.25 inches long.

