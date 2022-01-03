MHK revises indoor mask policy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors are no longer required to wear a mask inside city-operated facilities in Manhattan.

In a news release sent Monday, visitors can go mask-less except when entering secure, staff-only areas.

City officials say signage posted at the entrance of those areas will be visible and city employees are still required to wear masks inside all city-operated facilities.

“I made the decision to modify our mask policy primarily based on our ability to reasonably and adequately enforce mask requirement provisions, which can be very stressful and lead to confrontations,” said City Manager Ron Fehr. “If you’re a visitor seeking in-person services at City Hall, participating in a City Commission or Advisory Board meeting in the City Commission Room or accessing programs or gyms at one of our recreation centers, masks won’t be required, but are strongly recommended. However, if you’re meeting with City staff in any of our private office areas, masks will be required or an alternative engagement provision may be developed. Please refer to the signage at our facilities. We echo the recommendations of health officials on the use of medical type masks versus cloth masks. I also encourage community members to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and also receive a booster if eligible.”

The policy applies to people two-years-old or older, and regardless of vaccination status.

Manhattan Regional Airport will remain under federal laws where masks are required for all.

