KDOT warns drivers of slick spots from refreezing roadways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The freezing temperatures didn’t allow much snow to melt Sunday, but road crews are hard at work to make sure the roadways are clear.

Most of the highways around the area have improved since Saturday, but cold temperatures that could present several additional challenges to drivers.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the wind and cold temperatures can create slick spots on roadways that have already been cleared.

“Low temperatures and wind chills are still going to be a concern for the next couple of days,” said Kate Craft with KDOT. “It’s going to be really cold so we are still encouraging people to alter or delay their travel plans and take it easy and be careful out there because it is a possibility that you can still hit some slick spots.”

It’s always best to avoid the roadways in hazardous conditions but KDOT says if you must venture out, its best to pack a winter weather emergency kit.

“Some good items to have in an emergency kit is a first aid kit, an ice scraper, a small snow shovel or broom to clear away snow and ice from your car, a small bag of sand or kitty litter in case your car gets stuck, jumper cables, flash lights, emergency flares and obviously you want to have some extra blankets and a coat and hat to provide some warmth if you do get stuck.”

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation says if you do get stuck on the road, don’t panic.

“You want to stay with your vehicle and don’t overexert yourself,” she said. “You’ll want to run your motor sparingly to keep you warm, but when you do, have a window open so you can keep fresh air circulated to avoid any carbon monoxide poisoning,”

She says you can always call for help.

“If you’re stranded call for help if you’re on a Kansas highway you can call *47 or the Kansas Highway Patrol and if you’re on the turnpike you can call *582 for the turnpike authority.”

