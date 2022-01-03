Advertisement

Kansas cashes in as Dec. tax revenue surges past estimates

Kansas Statehouse
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced Monday that tax collections for December were nearly 8% higher than expected.

According to the Governor’s office, Kansas collected $64.5 million more than projected for December 2021.

The month also saw 15.6% or $120 million increase from December 2020.

“Over the past three years my administration has taken steps to restore the Kansas economy, and that fiscal responsibility has paved the way to provide direct tax relief to Kansas taxpayers,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That relief will come specifically through proposals like axing the food tax and offering a one-time $250 tax rebate for Kansas families.”

Officials say income tax collections were $35.2 million higher, corporate income tax collections were $22 million more, and retail sales tax collections were $4.3 million above projections.

Total tax collections for December 2021 were $890.3 million.

Click here to read the full report.

