Kansas breaks single-day records for new COVID cases

(File)
(File)(ky3)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A post-Christmas spike in testing coupled with the arrival of the Omicron variant and continued presence of Delta saw Kansas breaking records for single-day new COVID cases.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s dashboard for Monday showed 14,855 new cases added to the totals since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The state also added 43 deaths and 146 new hospitalizations.

KDHE had reported a surge in testing statewide in the week before and after Christmas. To that end, Kansas had 3,502 new cases diagnosed Dec. 28, 2021. The number broke the previous single-day new case high of 3,473 set Nov. 17, 2020.

The new record stood just one day, with 3,800 new cases diagnosed Dec. 29, 2021. KDHE shows the spike continued, with 3,686 new cases Dec. 30, and 3,361 new cases Dec. 31.

KDHE’s dashboard currently shows 1,449 new cases for Jan. 1, 2022, and 1,012 new cases for Jan. 2. However, those numbers could change as results from weekend testing continue to come in.

While an increase in testing could fuel overall increases in numbers, KDHE also reports an increase in the number of tests coming back positive. For the week of Dec. 26, 2021, KDHE shows a 21.34 percent positivity rate. It was 13.27 percent for the week of Dec. 19. Anything greater than five percent is said to reflect widespread community spread.

The state ended the month of December with 14.6 percent of tests coming back positive. By comparison, November was 9.7 percent, October 7.5 percent, September 8.2 percent, August 10 percent, July 8.8 percent, and June 3.1 percent.

In addition, KDHE’s Monday update shows the Omicron variant becoming more prevalent in Kansas. The state has now confirmed a a total of 103 cases of Omicron, up from 45 in its Dec. 29 update. Of the positive cases sequenced the week of Dec. 19, 45 (29.41 percent) were Omicron, while 108 (70.59 percent) were the Delta variant. Of the positive cases sequenced so far the week of Dec. 26, 25 (58.14 percent) were Omicron, while 18 (41.86 percent) were Delta.

The Omicron cases include 17 in Shawnee Co., one each in Riley and Nemaha counties, and two in Jackson Co.

