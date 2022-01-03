K-State’s Ayoka Lee named Big 12, ESPN.com Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The honors continue to roll in for K-State junior Ayoka Lee after a standout performance in the Wildcats’ 68-59 win over No. 10 Baylor Sunday.

The Big 12 named Lee the league’s Player of the Week for the third time this season. She was also named the ESPN.com National Player of the Week for the second time, making her the first repeat recipient of the honor this season.

Lee scored 32 points (11-16) — 28 of them in the second half — as K-State upset the 10th-ranked Bears at home. She also hauled in 10 boards while adding three steals, two blocks and two assists.

The game marks her fourth with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds this season, and her ninth double-double of the year.

Her 28 second half points were the most in a half by a K-State player since Brittany Chambers set the school record of 29 against Texas Southern March 21, 2013.

Up next, K-state will travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

