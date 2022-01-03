Helping Hands says to be mindful of your pets in upcoming cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we may be inside during cold weather, let’s not forget about our dogs and cats who sometimes aren’t inside with us.

With another round of arctic air in store for Northeast Kansas this week, Helping Hands Humane Society offers some tips on how to make your outdoor pets most comfortable in the cold.

“If you have animals that have to stay outside, you can get them a doghouse,” says Margaret Price with Helping Hands. “and we say to use straw instead of blankets or towels because those absorb water and get wet.”

When temperatures drop below freezing, you’ll also want to check your pets water supply to ensure they have access to drinking water.

“Check on them periodically through the day to make sure that their water isn’t frozen,” says Price. “Sometimes people will set up heaters for their animals which is great, but just make sure that their water is not frozen all the time.”

Cats are especially well known for crawling into your car’s engine compartment or your wheel wells to get close to the car’s heat.

“When I go out, I always bang on my hood to get them to come out of their warm places before I start my car.”

It’s important to know that if you walk your dog when temperatures are cold that they too can get frostbite and hypothermia. It’s also important to be mindful of their paws picking up salt that can get in between their toes and pads and you should clean them off once returning home.

