Flathead catfish, bass top Kansas’ fish consumption advisory list for 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has identified flathead catfish, three types of bass and buffaloes as fish to consume sparingly if caught out of Kansas Waters.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued the annual “Fish Consumption Advisories” report for 2022.

The report states that all fish caught in Kansas contain some amount of mercury, which can be particularly harmful to fetuses and children under the age of 17.

The two agencies provided consumption guidelines for those who are “mercury-sensitive,” which pertains children and pregnant mothers, those trying to get pregnant, and nursing mothers.

Officials say servings of buffaloes (black, bigmouth, smallmouth), flathead catfish, and largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass all should limited to one or two per month due to high levels of mercury.

Better options include blue catfish, channel catfish, common carp, crappie, white bass, white perch, wiper, striped bass, walleye, sauger, saugeye, bullhead catfish, drum, and sunfish (bluegill, green redear, etc), which may be safely consumed at a rate of one or two servings per week.

KDWP and KDHE say if the fish is larger than 20 inches to reduce serving to once per month or week, respectively.

Kansas wildlife officials suggest limited servings of bottom-feeding fish and catfish to one serving per week due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from the following locations:

Cow Creek in Hutchinson and downstream to the confluence with the Arkansas River (Reno County).

Kansas River from Lawrence (below Bowersock Dam) downstream to Eudora at the confluence of the Wakarusa River (Douglas and Leavenworth counties).

Little Arkansas River from the Main Street Bridge immediately west of Valley Center to the confluence with the Arkansas River in Wichita (Sedgwick County).

(One serving per month) K-96 Lake in Wichita (Sedgwick County).

Officials recommends not eating fish or wild aquatic life from the following locations:

Arkansas River from the Lincoln Street dam in Wichita downstream to the confluence with Cowskin Creek near Belle Plaine (Sedgwick and Sumner counties); bottom-feeding fish and catfishes due to PCBs.

Shoal Creek from the Missouri/Kansas border to Empire Lake (Cherokee County); shellfish due to lead and cadmium.

Spring River from the confluence of Center Creek to the Kansas/Oklahoma border (Cherokee County); shellfish due to lead and cadmium.

Antioch Park Lake South in Antioch Park, Overland Park (Johnson County); all fish due to pesticides dieldrin, heptachlor epoxide, chlordane and dichlorophenyltrichloroethanes (DDTs).

Arkalon Park Lakes in Liberal (Seward County) – Kansas recommends not eating any aquatic life because the lakes are sustained solely by treated municipal wastewater.

Officials say to reduce exposure to chemicals in fish to consume smaller fish, eat only the fillets, trim fat from fillets and use methods to allow the fat to drip away, avoid eating fish daily that have been caught downstream of large urban/industrial areas, and avoid eating fish from wastewater outfalls, waste treatment lagoons, or storm water retention ponds.

