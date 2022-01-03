Advertisement

Caught on camera: Alligator captured after being spotted in Louisiana man’s driveway

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An alligator was removed from the front yard of a Louisiana home after a man spotted the reptile under a car in his driveway.

Video obtained by WVUE shows a man from Slidell discovering the alligator, which was estimated to be about 8 feet long.

A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.(Kathryn Floberg)

A pest removal company came to capture the animal. Two of them distracted the alligator while a man sat on its back and taped its mouth shut.

The company took the alligator off the property and released it back into the wild.

Neither the alligator nor any people were harmed during the encounter.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022
Russell Washington IV (left), and Jessica Andrews (right).
Two arrested for meth north of Holton

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building in...
Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at S.C. apartment building
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges