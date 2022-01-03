Cable Dahmer of Topeka hosting open interviews to fill roughly 50 positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cable Dahmer of Topeka is holding open interviews from Monday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 7, to fill many vacant positions within its business.

The car dealer, which is the former Bozarth dealer located at 3731 S.W. Topeka Blvd., is hosting open interviews from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amy Morrow, the recruiting and training coordinator for Cable Dahmer, said they have more than 50 positions to fill ranging from sales, to technicians, and more.

“We want you to grow with the company, no matter what position you start at,” said Morrow. “If you start as a greeter or a porter, 9 times out of 10 you are gonna grow into a service manager, or a sales person, or a finance manager. As high was you want to go.”

Morrow also said they have some apprenticeship programs as well. If interested, candidates should bring a copy of their resume and two forms of identification.

To schedule another time or ask questions, email comejoinus@cabledahmer.com or call 816-491-8541.

