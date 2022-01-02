Advertisement

Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WIBW) - One woman was killed and two other people were injured on I-135 in McPherson Co. Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, it happened just over half a mile south of Arrowhead Road.

The crash log states a 1999 GMC Suburban was driving on the inside lane and lost control.

The Suburban then went off the roadway to the west and went into the ditch.

The car then spun and overturned and landed on its wheels.

62-year-old Mary Hall of Wichita was killed in the accident.

Hall was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

One other passenger and the driver, Jimmie Hall, were suspected to have minor injuries.

Jimmie Hall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

One other passenger was not injured.

