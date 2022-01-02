Warming center set up at Be Able Community Center for the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures dropping, volunteers at the Be Able Community Center in Manhattan have opened their doors as a 24-hour warming center for this weekend.

The community center usually has limited hours over the weekend, but with the frigid temperatures, volunteers are staffing the center to be open for at least the next 24 hours.

Providing a warm shelter and food to community members in need is just one of the many services the Be Able Community center provides for the Manhattan community.

“What we’re trying to do through the course of the weekend is just provide a warming shelter for our…our homeless or people who are down on their luck to come in get out of the cold, be safe, because the temperatures are getting down so low that it’s going to be detrimental to their health.” Be Able Mentorship Coordinator, Lawrence Rodriguez says.

Cots have been set up and warm food is available to those who need a place to stay warm overnight.

“And I just want to definitely say a big thanks to the Manhattan community and the local region for all their support and generosity. We’ve had so many donations, and so many people just volunteer their time, money, space, food, and it’s just been such a blessing to see just all the generosity from everybody out there and we’re just so thankful for it.” Rodriguez says.

Be Able Community Center is located at 431 South 5th in Manhattan, donations and volunteers are always welcome.

