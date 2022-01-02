A Topeka yoga spot helps people start on their New Year’s resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -To kick off the new year, Topeka Yoga Network offered free classes to give a taste of yoga.

“We just wanted to give people just a little glimpse of what our classes are like and have them just feel comfortable in the studio and checking it out, and certainly hoping to inspire New Year health,” said co-worker, Evelyn Spangler.

Spangler says yoga comes with many benefits.

“Toward the end of class, I really try to say the fact that the breathing and calmness that you try to bring during a challenging pose raises the heart rate, is something that you don’t realize comes into your day-to-day life. When you have a stressful moment or stressful things happening by practicing yoga, you are practicing the ability to breathe, stay calm, and collected,” she said.

Mary Boland says their studio is open to anyone, whether new to yoga or an expert.

“Yoga is for everyone and the thing she and I worked on the absolute most is to make our classes accessible to everyone any age any size. We have retirees, we have people from all walks of life and I would encourage you to come to give it a try, coming through the door is really the hardest thing you’re going to do,” said Boland.

While being in a pandemic, the Topeka Yoga Network has made another option available if some would prefer to stay home.

“We offer virtual classes which I feel is necessary with the given times and it was certainly necessary with our corporate clients, we felt super lucky to have clients that were understanding but also so invested in their health in that way, so some of our classes moving forward some of them will be both in-person with a group here and virtually via Zoom,” said Spangler.

Topeka Yoga Network is located at 925 S. Kansas Ave.

