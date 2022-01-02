Topeka street crews clear roadways after first snow of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing says ringing in the new year like snow, sleet, and harsh wind chills.

The snow and cold temperatures created slippery streets throughout the day but city crews were prepared.

“We had crews come in at midnight and prepare,” said Tony Trower. “Wednesday we did icing on the bridges and so then we had our full night crew here last night and as soon as the weather hit, we started treating.”

Crews are determined to get the roads as safe as possible even if it takes all day.

“We will be here all day looking at the forecast, it’s still showing snow all day long so right now we have planned the day crew will be here until 7 and our night crew will come in at 7 and work until 7 in the morning.”

The city is treating the streets with rock salt and some of the trucks have a liquid used to pre-treat the salt as its coming out.

Trower says although they are working on the roads, he urges drivers to use caution.

“Stopping, you know approaching intersections or stoplights or stop signs or even hills, watch out because they are going to be slick so be prepared for stopping distances or you will need to slow down.”

