Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: Teens tonight with warming tomorrow to help melt snow

Tracking another Arctic blast Tuesday night with snow Wednesday night
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may have been cold today with temperatures topping out in the teens and twenties, but the Sun goes a long way towards melting some snow and making it feel a little nicer outside. We are in the single digits once again tonight before we warm to the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the single digits. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warming. Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Exposed snow should all be gone by Monday afternoon with shaded areas the exception. Temperatures Monday will be around average in the upper 30s and low 40s with Tuesday being in the mid 40s. South winds on Monday and Tuesday should help melt all the snow by Tuesday at the latest. Another round of cold air is setting up for Tuesday night.

Temperatures will plunge to the teens Tuesday night and struggle to reach 25º on Wednesday. A band of light snow is possible Wednesday night after midnight into Thursday morning. Accumulations would be minimal being 1″ or less around Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Thursday during the day will be brutally cold again with temperatures in the teens and wind chills likely near zero.

We stabilize a bit on Saturday before a weak cold front looks to move through Sunday.

Warming Monday and Tuesday then another cool down
Warming Monday and Tuesday then another cool down(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. We are in the single digits again tonight. Some cold weather precautions you may consider taking (if you haven’t already) is to drip your faucets overnight, start your car and let it run to help the battery stay “awake” and cover your outdoor faucets.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56
FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022

Latest News

Sunday mid morning update: Cold and sunny becoming mild by Monday
Boiling Water Experiment
Boiling Water Experiment
Sunday morning forecast: Cold and sunny!
Second round of snow and cold air
Sunday forecast: Very cold and sunny