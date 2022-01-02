Sunday night forecast: Teens tonight with warming tomorrow to help melt snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may have been cold today with temperatures topping out in the teens and twenties, but the Sun goes a long way towards melting some snow and making it feel a little nicer outside. We are in the single digits once again tonight before we warm to the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the single digits. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warming. Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Exposed snow should all be gone by Monday afternoon with shaded areas the exception. Temperatures Monday will be around average in the upper 30s and low 40s with Tuesday being in the mid 40s. South winds on Monday and Tuesday should help melt all the snow by Tuesday at the latest. Another round of cold air is setting up for Tuesday night.

Temperatures will plunge to the teens Tuesday night and struggle to reach 25º on Wednesday. A band of light snow is possible Wednesday night after midnight into Thursday morning. Accumulations would be minimal being 1″ or less around Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Thursday during the day will be brutally cold again with temperatures in the teens and wind chills likely near zero.

We stabilize a bit on Saturday before a weak cold front looks to move through Sunday.

Warming Monday and Tuesday then another cool down (WIBW)

Taking Action:

We are in the single digits again tonight. Some cold weather precautions you may consider taking (if you haven’t already) is to drip your faucets overnight, start your car and let it run to help the battery stay “awake” and cover your outdoor faucets.

