Sunday forecast: Very cold and sunny

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wind chill advisory is in effect through the morning today as wind chills may be as extreme as 20 degrees below zero! The actual air temperatures will be very cold today too in the teens and twenties. We may begin to melt some snow/ice cover this afternoon with skies being sunny then we return to the single digits after sunset.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the late morning/afternoon hours.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the single digits. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warming. Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday looks a touch warmer when temperatures briefly make it above freezing in the afternoon as south winds return. What’s left on the ground will refreeze Monday night as temps drop to the teens and twenties again before we warm to the mid 40s on Tuesday.

Temperatures once again take a dive with another round of arctic air arriving Tuesday night. Wednesday will be stuck in the 20s for highs with a chance for some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side at less than 1″ in most areas. Thursday will struggle to break 20º in the afternoon so you’ll need to keep your big coats handy for then.

No major warm ups are showing up in the 8-day forecast period as temperatures will actually be well below our normal of 40º.

Wind chills -5 to -25 through Sunday morning are likely. Starting to warm up by Sunday late morning into the afternoon more in the single digits and teens above zero. Being outside today including sledding is not recommended, better day for it is tomorrow with the warmer temperatures, more sun and less wind. While traveling is not recommended today, if you do have an emergency kit in your vehicle. Here here are the latest road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/camera/7213/@-96.7732,38.59876,7?show=winterDriving

