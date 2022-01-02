Advertisement

Snowfall moves out of the area, hazardous driving conditions remain

By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow that hit NE Kansas is here to stay for a while and crews are working non-stop to clear the roadways.

Another New Year’s Day, another winter storm in Topeka.

Although amounts weren’t equal to the snowfall of January 1st, 2021, crews still spent the entire day Saturday treating the roadways.

“Our crews started pre-treating a couple of days ago but they are out there now and continuously treating and clearing the highways to get them back to normal,” said Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “They’ve been out there since late last night (Friday) and they’ll be out there as long as needed.”

Even after falling snow has moved out of the area, driving conditions can still be hazardous, so KDOT recommends that drivers take it slow.

“Its windy and that can cause visibility issues for some drivers and it could cause snow to blow back on the highway even after it’s been cleared,” said Craft. “Folks need to know to be careful, be patient, and take their time to get where they are going.”

As crews continue working throughout the holiday weekend, KDOT wants to remind drivers to not crowd the plow.

“Give yourself some extra space, don’t crowd the plows that are out there working so that we can continue working on getting the roads cleared for you.”

You can check current driving conditions here.

You can check the treatment status of Topeka roadways here.

