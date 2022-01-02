Osage City woman killed in rollover accident on Highway 56

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead following a crash on Highway 56 near Osage City Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) crash log, the accident happened just before 5:30 Saturday near mile marker 382 just east of Road Z.

KHP’S report said 43-year-old Lesley Berner of Osage City was traveling Westbound on Highway 56 when she lost control of her GMC Yukon and went into the south ditch.

Berner then tried to correct back onto the highway and overturned.

She was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported

