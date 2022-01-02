Advertisement

Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four PSG players who have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala and one staff member also had COVID-19. PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said on Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Person dies after vehicle hits state snow plow
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Violet Dudley is the first baby to be born at Stormont Vail in the new year on Jan. 1, 2022.
Stormont Vail welcomes first baby of 2022
Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was seriously injured in a...
Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin seriously injured in rollover crash south of Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
Wichita woman killed in rollover accident in McPherson Co.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South